Bound Volumes

June 4, 2026

160 YEARS AGO

The number of emigrant passengers arrived in the United States during the week: 10,498. We learn through the Vice Consul of the of the United States at Hamburg that 150,000 emigrants of the United States have already engaged passage at that port alone; many of them of the best class of people, with money for the support of their families on this side.

June 1, 1866

135 YEARS AGO

Three-Mile Point—The Trustees having control of this property have issued a card to the public in hand bill form stating the terms and conditions on which it may be occupied by picnic parties and others. To meet the expenses incurred in keeping the Point and fixtures in repair, a small sum is demanded. The property is this year under the control of Mrs. Anna Van Horne, whose house is near the Point. All who visit it have a direct interest in keeping it in good condition.

Wedding Bells—An interesting June wedding was that of Miss Susan Linn, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dean Sage, and James Fenimore Cooper, which took place at Mr. Sage’s superb country residence at Menands.

June 4, 1891

110 YEARS AGO

Queer answers actually given on New York State Regents Examinations. “Typhoid fever may be prevented by fascination,” “An angle is a triangle with only two sides.” “The qualifications for citizenship are you must be natural born or made.” “An abstract noun is something you can’t see when you are looking at it.” “A woman’s salary is smaller than a man’s because she is fisical and meteley inferior.” “Louis XIV was gelatined during the French Revolution.” “Rosetta Stone was a missionary to Turkey.” “Pompeii was destroyed by an eruption of saliva from the Vatican.” “Two explorers of the Mississippi River were Romeo and Juliet.” Three heavenly bodies are the Father, the Son and the Holy Ghost.” “The feminine gender of a bull is Mrs. Bull.” “An autobiography is the history of a man’s life written by himself after his death.”

June 7, 1916

85 YEARS AGO

Lou Gehrig, great first baseman of the New York Yankees for fourteen years, died Monday night after a two-year illness of a rare disease that everyone except himself believed incurable. The “Iron Horse” of baseball, who would have been 39-years old June 19, passed away at his home in the presence of his wife after a critical span of only three weeks. The disease which erased Gehrig from the Yankee lineup on May 22, 1939 was diagnosed as “amyotrophic lateral sclerosis” a hardening of the spinal cord which caused muscles to shrivel.

June 4, 1941

60 YEARS AGO

Kenneth Arnold, vice-president and general manager of the Otesaga Hotel for the past six years, has announced his advertising and summer promotional plans. The promotional stress is on the Village of Cooperstown with a view to enticing the travelling public to visit this village and see authentically reproduced the living conditions of a passing Americana.

The schedule includes 10 weeks of nationwide ad coverage in The New York Times, New York Herald Tribune, New York State Monitor, Holiday Magazine, Erie County Medical Bulletin, Golf Digest, Golf Magazine, Buffalo Courier-Express, Rochester Democrat & Chronicle, Albany Times Union, Syracuse Herald-American, Post-Standard, Philadelphia Inquirer, Toronto Globe and Mail, Town and Country, ThruWay Interstate Highway Guide, American Hotel & Motel Association Red Book, AOPA Pilot, Sports Illustrated and the 1966 AAA Tour Book.

June 1, 1966