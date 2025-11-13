Advertisement. Advertise with us

Bound Volumes

November 13, 2025

210 YEARS AGO

November 9, 1815

135 YEARS AGO

News of the recent arrival from Paris of a lense for the object glass of the 40-inch telescope that is to be made by the Clarks of Cambridgeport, for the University of Southern California, has contracted considerable attention. A great deal of light may be thrown upon some of the vexed questions concerning Mars, Venus, and the other planets by the new telescope. There are very puzzling appearances on their surfaces, some of which seem to demand for their solution but a comparatively slight increase of telescopic power beyond our present limit. But, as to inhabitants of other planets, the new telescope will leave us as much in the dark so far as the possibility of seeing them or their architectural monuments is concerned, as we have ever been.

November 14, 1890

60 YEARS AGO

In Cooperstown: Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth A. Tyler, Jr., are parents of a daughter, Terri Lee, weighing 9 pounds, 4 ounces at birth on October 19, at the Bassett Hospital.
Members of the faculty and students at the Bell System’s Training Program met Tuesday of this week with the Cooperstown Rotary Club at the Hotel Otesaga, during its regular weekly luncheon session. It is a custom followed since the Bell System program was set up here four years ago and gives AT&T personnel and Rotarians a chance to get acquainted.

November 10, 1965

35 YEARS AGO

Baseball Hall of Fame President Edward W. Stack will be keeping some pretty famous company this week when he accepts the United States Baseball Federation’s (USBF) “Corporate Executive of the Year” Award. The USBF is the governing body of amateur baseball. Stack will join New York Governor Mario Cuomo who will be honored with the USBF Achievement Award and by Tom Osenton, publisher, president and chief operating officer of The Sporting News. The awards will be presented at a luncheon at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York City.

November 14, 1990

20 YEARS AGO

More than $4,300 was raised for hunger and hurricane relief at the “Sweet Relief” concert on Saturday, November 5, at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. The concert featured soprano Amy Burton, flutist Linda Chesis and pianist John Musto. The event was presented by the Cooperstown Chamber Music Festival, the Glimmerglass Opera and the Hall of Fame. The proceeds will be split between the Cooperstown Food Pantry and the Katrina hurricane relief fund.

November 11, 2005

