Boys, Girls Head For Class C Finals

BOTH CCS TEAMS IN CLASS C FINALS

Kennedy, Piper Seamon Shine In Hard-Fought Games

The CCS Hawkeyes boys and girls varsity basketball teams head back to Onondaga Community College next Saturday for the Class C championship games after beating, respectively, West Canada Valley, 78-70, and Onondaga Central, 51-48, in action-packed sectional semi-finals at OCC this afternoon. In top photo, CCS center John Kennedy shows his offensive prowess (16 points), but also locked up the key on defense. #11 Keishaun Jefferson chalked up 15 points, hammering home foul shot after foul shot. Spencer Lewis (18) and Ryan Lansing (12) also made double-digit contribution. Most impressive was how the team pulled together in the second half to turn a 38-29 half-time deficit to the 78-70 victory. Inset right, Lady Hawkeye Piper Seamon goes head to head with Onondaga’s Avi Baker, as both guard drove their teams through a game that sea-sawed back and forth to Coop’s 3 point victory. Despite Kate Donnelly’s 13 points, Dani Seamon’s 10 and Gabby Woeppel’s 9, the Nedrow Tigers pulled within two points with seconds left. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)