Brian Lee Marshall, 42 February 02, 1979 – September 15, 2021

In Memoriam

Brian Lee Marshall, 42

February 02, 1979 – September 15, 2021

Brian L. Marshall

Brian Lee Marshall passed away at the age of 42 at Strong Memorial Hospital/University of Rochester after a valiant two-month effort to recover from COVID illness.

Brian worked for Hometown Auto as a detailer and more recently at Evolution E-Cig, Southpaw and Smoker’s Choice on Southside.

Visitation and celebration of Brain’s life will be 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St., Oneonta.  At 1 p.m. there will be an opportunity to share memories.

Online condolences may be sent to, www.lhpfuneralhome.com

