Brides Flout Stain Risks To Enjoy Tempting BBQ

By LIBBY CUDMORE • HOMETOWN ONEONTA & The Freeman’s Journal

Editor’s Note: This article appeared in the Thursday-Friday, Jan. 10-11 print editions in anticipation of yesterday’s 2019 Wedding Expo at Foothills. For photos of the event, see this week’s print editions, on newsstands Wednesday afternoon.

ONEONTA – Nikki Bower reminds you to always eat barbeque with care.“I’m not a girly-girl, so wearing a wedding dress all day was hard for me,” she joked. “I was trying to eat responsibly, but I got barbeque sauce all down the front of my dress!”

Nikki and her husband Sean, married June 25, 2016, were on the cutting edge of the latest in wedding trends – forgoing filet mignon and lobster tails for some good old-fashioned barbeque.