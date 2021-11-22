Bruce E. Bachanas, 63 December 20, 1957 – November 18, 2021

In Memoriam

COOPERSTOWN – Bruce E. Bachanas of Christian Hill, a life-long area resident who worked for many years as a baker, passed away Thursday afternoon, November 18, 2021, at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown. He was 63.

Born December 20, 1957, in Cooperstown, Bruce Edward Bachanas was one of three children of the late Norman Edmund Bachanas and Bernice G. (Roseboom) Bachanas. In his youth, he and his family enjoyed many camping trips, as well as the annual family vacation that took place just about every August which provided many great memories. His nickname became “Wish”, bestowed on him by his grandfather because he was always wishing for this and wishing for that. After graduating with the Class of 1976 from Cooperstown Central School, he joined the military, and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.

For most of his working life he was employed as a baker for various establishments, starting with Dan-Dee Donuts in Oneonta and Hemstrought’s Bakery in Utica. For many years he was employed as a baker at The Otesaga in Cooperstown where he made many great memories, great friends and created many a masterpiece including giant gingerbread houses of different area landmarks including Kingfisher Tower. In November of 2000 he started working for Price Chopper, and from 2005 until 2008 he was the bakery manager at the Price Chopper in Richfield Springs.

Throughout his life he loved playing golf, anytime, anyplace. One of his proudest moments was achieving a hole-in-one at The Leatherstocking Golf Course one Halloween day. He had a fondness for watching Buffalo Bills football games, so much so that he and his wife, Jerilynn attended a game in Buffalo on their honeymoon, followed by a visit to Niagara Falls. He also enjoyed playing darts, watching Syracuse University Orange basketball games, the New York Mets, and NASCAR, all while enjoying an ice cold Lake Placid UBU Ale and a cigar. Every year he enjoyed taking his parents and mother and father-in-law on fall trips all around beautiful New York State. He will also be remembered as the master griller for breakfast, lunch and dinner, a passion he enjoyed year round.

After Bruce became incapacitated due to MS, he spent most of his time at home doing a lot of bird and squirrel watching from his window. He always enjoyed their antics.

On September 18, 1999, Bruce married Jerilynn Dykstra in a ceremony at Christ Church, Cooperstown. In addition to his wife of 22 years, Jerilynn of Christian Hill, Bruce is survived by his three daughters from his first marriage, Whitney, Kelsey and Lillian Bachanas who he always enjoyed seeing, and a grandson, Connor Freeman who he especially enjoyed spending time with – hearing his joyful laughter brought him great happiness. He is further survived by a sister, Jane Bachanas and partner, John Knapp of Schuyler Lake, and a brother, Michael Bachanas of Richfield Springs, as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his dad, affectionately known as “Norm” or “Bub”, who died July 7, 2006, and mom, “Bercie”, who died November 6, 2014.

A service will be offered at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021, (the 91st anniversary of his mother’s birth), at the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown, with Richard Sliter officiating.

Immediately following the service, all are welcome to gather at The Pratt for a more informal time of food and drink and sharing stories of Bruce’s wonderful life.

For those who wish to honor Bruce’s life with a memorial donation, please consider the Fly Creek Emergency Squad, PO Box 218, Fly Creek, NY 13337 in appreciation for the many times they helped Bruce. Please also consider the Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.