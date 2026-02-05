Advertisement. Advertise with us

Letter from M. Stanley Bugge

LGBTQ+ Rights Are Human Rights

As a Libertarian I believe the government exists to protect freedom, not to pick winners and losers in life. If you believe in limited government, individual liberty, and equal protection under the law, then LGBTQ+ rights should not be controversial—they should be obvious.

The Constitution doesn’t say “equal protection for some.” It says, “No State shall… deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.” That means the government cannot target or punish someone for who they love or how they identify.

Liberty is not a privilege handed out by politicians—it’s a right that belongs to every American. The Supreme Court confirmed this in Obergefell v. Hodges (2015), recognizing marriage as a fundamental liberty that cannot be denied based on sexual orientation.

If you believe the government should play a limited role in private enterprise, it also has a responsibility to ensure equal treatment under the law. Title VII of the U.S. Code prohibits employment discrimination based on “sex.” Courts have interpreted this provision to include sexual orientation and gender identity, ensuring that LGBTQ+ people are protected from discrimination in the workplace. That’s not “special treatment,” that’s equality.

Libertarianism is not about enforcing a cultural agenda—it’s about stopping the state from trampling on individual rights. LGBTQ+ Americans are not asking for favors. They’re asking to be treated the same under the law.

If you believe in freedom, speak up for equality—because the Constitution doesn’t pick favorites, and neither should we.

M. Stanley Bugge
Otego

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

Editorial: Was Sheriff Devlin Simply Ahead of the Curve?

Otsego County Sheriff Richard J. Devlin has been at the center of controversy since Eric Santomauro-Stenzel first reported that Devlin’s office had entered into a 287(g) Warrant Service Officer agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in an article published November 27.…
February 5, 2026

Noise Law Public Hearing Set for Feb. 23

“What is new is separate rules for amplified sounds like music from a radio or a mic for voices and mechanical sounds like from an HVAC,” Deputy Mayor Cynthia Falk told AllOtsego.…
February 5, 2026

Mayor Tillapaugh, Coop Village Trustees Run for Re-election

At a party caucus on January 22, Cooperstown Democrats selected candidates to run for village seats in the March 18 election. Incumbent Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh and trustees Molly Mooney, Joseph Membrino, and George Fasanelli are all running to continue in their roles.…
February 5, 2026

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

SUBSCRIBE