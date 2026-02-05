Letter from M. Stanley Bugge

LGBTQ+ Rights Are Human Rights

As a Libertarian I believe the government exists to protect freedom, not to pick winners and losers in life. If you believe in limited government, individual liberty, and equal protection under the law, then LGBTQ+ rights should not be controversial—they should be obvious.

The Constitution doesn’t say “equal protection for some.” It says, “No State shall… deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.” That means the government cannot target or punish someone for who they love or how they identify.

Liberty is not a privilege handed out by politicians—it’s a right that belongs to every American. The Supreme Court confirmed this in Obergefell v. Hodges (2015), recognizing marriage as a fundamental liberty that cannot be denied based on sexual orientation.

If you believe the government should play a limited role in private enterprise, it also has a responsibility to ensure equal treatment under the law. Title VII of the U.S. Code prohibits employment discrimination based on “sex.” Courts have interpreted this provision to include sexual orientation and gender identity, ensuring that LGBTQ+ people are protected from discrimination in the workplace. That’s not “special treatment,” that’s equality.

Libertarianism is not about enforcing a cultural agenda—it’s about stopping the state from trampling on individual rights. LGBTQ+ Americans are not asking for favors. They’re asking to be treated the same under the law.

If you believe in freedom, speak up for equality—because the Constitution doesn’t pick favorites, and neither should we.

M. Stanley Bugge

Otego