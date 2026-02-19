Letter from M. Stanley Bugge

Free Speech Means Real Accountability

In Otsego County, the First Amendment isn’t abstract—it’s practical. It’s what lets us shape our own communities and keeps us moving forward.

Free speech doesn’t exist to protect easy agreement. It protects the parent questioning curriculum changes, the citizen asking hard questions about city spending, and the neighbor pointing out local mismanagement. If speech only survives when everyone nods along, it’s not free.

A free press serves the same role. Local publications—from AllOtsego to community newsletters—are watchdogs. When they report on zoning, budgets or public safety issues, they are defending our right to know. Attempts to intimidate, dismiss or marginalize them weaken oversight and erode public trust.

The remedy for bad ideas is more positive ideas. The remedy for flawed reporting is better reporting. The government does not get to pick which opinions or facts are allowed. That authority belongs to us: Otsego County residents.

Liberty is local. It’s defending your neighbor’s right to speak, my right to write this letter and your own right to challenge authority at all levels without fear. The government in 1930s Germany did not immediately start its erasure of rights at the governmental level. It started at the local level. When either speech or press relies on political approval, freedom becomes conditional.

Conditional freedom is not freedom at all.

Here in Otsego County and beyond, the First Amendment isn’t optional—it protects every debate, every question and every check on power that keeps our community strong.

M. Stanley Bugge

Otego