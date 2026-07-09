Letter from M. Stanley Bugge

Our Rights Must Be Protected

The Supreme Court’s ruling on Trump v. Barbara is a victory for the preservation of checks and balances. By striking down Executive Order 14160, the court rightly affirmed the 14th Amendment as a bedrock of individual liberty, not a playground for presidential fiat.

Trump’s attempt to undermine the Birthright Clause wasn’t just a policy dispute; it was a brazen assault on the constitutional protections that define American citizenship. The 14th Amendment was forged to secure the unalienable rights of individuals against state intrusion—due process, equal protection, and basic immunity from arbitrary power. These are not government-granted privileges; they are fundamental rights inherent to every person.

When the executive branch treats the Constitution like toy blocks—pulling out foundational pillars to suit a narrow, personal agenda—the entire structure of limited government is at risk of collapse. This ruling serves as a vital check on authority, reminding us that no executive holds the power to dismantle the protections that secure our freedom. Protecting these rights is the only way to preserve a society where the individual, not the state, remains the primary actor.

M. Stanley Bugge

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