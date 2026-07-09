Advertisement. Advertise with us

(Photo by Cindy Falk)

Happy Birthday, America!

COOPERSTOWN—Fireworks in honor of the Fourth of July and America’s 250th birthday went off without a hitch from Fairy Spring on Friday, July 3.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

Board Finances New Projects, Honors Former Rep. Koutnik

After passing the rest of the consent agenda, the board put forth Res. 282, an acknowledgement of respect for the passing of eight-year Board of Representatives member Gary Koutnik. Koutnik served as the representative for District No. 11 of the City of Oneonta, Wards 1 and 2, from 2012 to 2019.…
July 9, 2026

Let Freedom Ring, America!

A reenactment of the Declaration of Independence took place in Gilbertsville on July 4. Impersonating signers were, from left, Aidan Woishnis (Lyman Hall), Liam Herbert (John Adams), Mike Birdsall (John Hancock) and Bruce Giuda (Roger Sherman).…
July 9, 2026

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, subscribers to AllOtsego.com pay a reduced rate ($25.00 for one year) and can choose to have $5.00 of the subscription fee donated toward refurbishment of Otsego County’s Civil War Memorial.

Visit our “subscribe” page to sign up

SUBSCRIBE