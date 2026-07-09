Happy Birthday, America!
COOPERSTOWN—Fireworks in honor of the Fourth of July and America’s 250th birthday went off without a hitch from Fairy Spring on Friday, July 3.
COOPERSTOWN—Fireworks in honor of the Fourth of July and America’s 250th birthday went off without a hitch from Fairy Spring on Friday, July 3.
For a limited time, subscribers to AllOtsego.com pay a reduced rate ($25.00 for one year) and can choose to have $5.00 of the subscription fee donated toward refurbishment of Otsego County’s Civil War Memorial.
Visit our “subscribe” page to sign up