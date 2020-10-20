By: Libby Cudmore  10/20/2020  7:57 pm
BULLETIN: MAYOR VETOES MASK LAW

ONEONTA – With multiple public comments submitted voicing concerns over the enforcement of wearing masks in private homes, Mayor Gary Herzig announced at the end of tonight’s public hearing that he would not sign the city’s mask ordinance, which narrowly passed Council, 5-2, with one abstention, at its last meeting.

“I fully support wearing masks,” said Herzig. “The intent of the law was to make local enforcement more effective. However, I do not believe this ordinance will achieve that purpose, and I will exercise my right to veto this law.”

Herzig said that he would sign an ordinance that required masks in the business district.

