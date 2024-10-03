Letter from K. Wayne Bunn

Native Son: ‘Yes to the Banners’

I was unable to attend the public hearing on September 23, but I would like to offer my comments on the proposed change to the current village sign law regarding the “Hometown Heroes” banners. I am totally in favor of hanging the banners in the Village of Cooperstown. This is the least that the village can do to recognize and honor the local military veterans.

I am a Native Son of Cooperstown (born at Bassett Hospital), grew up in the hamlet of Hartwick, and graduated from Cooperstown High School. I am a seasonal resident of Otsego Lake from mid-May until mid-September each summer. My primary residence is in the Town of Glenville, Schenectady County.

I did not serve in the military, but my father was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a member of the Hartwick American Legion Post 1567 and a past commander. However, a majority of the guys that I grew up with, and/or attended high school with, did serve in the various branches of the military. Most served during the Vietnam War era—my “generation’s war.” I lost four friends who were killed in combat during the Vietnam War, including Robert Atwell of Cooperstown. During that time in our nation’s history, the men and women on active military duty or those honorably discharged veterans were treated very poorly and with no respect. Many were told not to wear their military uniform in public because of the negative reactions from many non-military people. I have always had great respect and admiration for all military veterans.

The Town of Glenville, where I currently reside, installed these Hometown Heroes banners about eight or 10 years ago on town-owned light posts along two very busy New York State highways in the business center of town. I am an active member of the East Glenville Volunteer Fire Department and, to my knowledge, we have never had a traffic accident call on either of those two state highways that were related to someone being distracted by the banners. The banners are still on display and have been a very welcome addition to the Town of Glenville. I have never heard any negative comments.

In summary, I encourage the Village Board of Trustees to carefully review the many positive comments received at the public hearing and approve the proposed change to the current village sign law to allow these Hometown Heroes banners.

K. Wayne Bunn, PE

Glenville, NY and Otsego Lake, NY