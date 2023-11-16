Buoy Retrieval Underway; Info Sought Regarding Broken Light
COOPERSTOWN—On Saturday, November 4, SUNY Oneonta Biological Field Station volunteer divers and tenders, under the direction of Dive Master Lt. Col. Paul Lord, removed all no-wake zone buoys on Otsego Lake except those at Lakefront Park and Springfield Landing. During the process, it was noted that one of the buoy lights was smashed and will need to be replaced. Anyone with knowledge of such vandalism is asked to contact Lord at paul.lord@oneonta.edu. The remaining buoys will be pulled this weekend.