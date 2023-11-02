Advertisement. Advertise with us

CAA Seeks Artists for Show, Sale

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown Art Association will hold its annual Holiday Show and Sale from Friday, November 10 through Thursday, December 23. There will be an opening reception at the galleries in the Village Hall from 5-7 p.m. on November 10. The show is open during gallery hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Artists should deliver their work to CAA during regular gallery hours on Friday or Saturday, November 3 or 4. To participate in the show, artists must be CAA members; a one-year membership costs $25. CAA will retain a 30% commission on all sales. For more information, call (607) 547-9777 or visit the CAA Facebook page or www.cooperstownart.com.

