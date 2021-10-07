Calendar 10-7-21

What’s fun in Otsego County

►Thursday, Oct. 7

ART GALLERY – Local artist May-Britt Joyce is the artist of the month and will be displaying paintings featuring lake and Cooperstown views, flora and fauna, and more. Samples of her pet portraits are included and benefit the Susquehanna SPCA. The Family Tree Gallery, 171 Main St., Cooperstown.

HARVEST CELEBRATION – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Celebrate the harvest season in 1800s style. Walk around the historic village and enjoy the fall activities: wagon rides, corn shelling/grinding,tinsmithing, and more. Included with admission. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit farmersmuseum.org/event/celebration-of-autumn/

OPEN HOUSE – 2 p.m. Celebrate the completion of a 3-year project to improve the local waste water treatment plant. The public is invited to meet the operators, tour the facilities, and hear remarks from Mayor Tillapaugh, state representatives. Delaware Engineering representatives will discuss upgrades to protect the Susquehanna River and expand capacity for the future. Driveway access is between the ball fields at the south end of Linden Ave. Waste Water Treatment Plant, Cooperstown. 607-322-4039.

DISCUSSION – 6 p.m. Speaker Michelle Schenandoah of the Oneida Nation Wolf Clan will be discussing ‘Hartwick’s Place on Haudenosaunee Land’ about the Haudenosaunee confederacy, on whose lands Hartwick college sits, and what Hartwick could do to honor its obligations to Indigenous people and governments now and into the future. Jager Museum, Hartwick College, Oneonta. 607-431-4480 or visitfacebook.com/yagermuseum/

►Friday, October 8

GHOST TOUR – 6 – 7:30 p.m. Take guided lantern tour through 200-year-old mansion full of spooky stories and restless souls. Cost, $20/adult. Extended walking and stair climbing. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Rd., Cooperstown 607-547-5098 or visit hydehall.org

MUSICAL – 7 p.m. Get a behind-the-scenes look at off-broadway musical ‘Radiant Baby’ about the life and work of Keith Haring, whose art is on display through 10/11. Radiant Baby features 3 musical performances by Lena Hall (Tony award winner, Grammy nominee) Debra Barsha (composer/co-lyricist) who were part of the original production. Includes discussion of the show’s history and creative process with Stuart Ross (book/co-lyricist) and Stephen Brackett (director). Free, available for streaming on Facebook and YouTube. Presented by The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org/

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Come enjoy a spooky stage production of Shirley Jackson’s ‘The Haunting of Hill House.’ Cost, $20/adult. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Visit biggerdreamsproductions.org/

►Saturday, Oct. 9

PANCAKE BREAKFAST – 8 a.m. until sold out. Stop by for pancakes, eggs, sausage, and

more to support a local fire department. Take-out only. Some outdoor seating if weather cooperates. Cost, $8/meal. Richfield Springs Fire Department, 34 E. James St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-0850 or visit facebook.com/richfieldspringsfire-

department

GOLF WALK – 8 – 9:30 a.m. Get a behind-the-scenes tour of the Leatherstocking Golf Course and learn how it is managed to reduce the use of water and chemicals and make the course a place for plants, wildlife, and golfers. Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association with Mike O’Neill, course superintendent. Free, registration required. Meet at the course. Use entrance at Cooperstown Country Club, 5748 NY-80, Cooperstown. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/leatherstocking-golf-course-walk/

FALL FLING – 10 a.m. –

5 p.m. A spring tradition is happening in the Fall this year. The Cooperstown Rotary Club presents their annual craft fair featuring vendors, artisans, live music, food, drink, crafts and much more.

New this year is the Utica Zoomobile. Returning is the ever-popular Basket Auction. Proceeds help to support variety of local foundations. On the lawn, The Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. Visit cooperstownfallfling.com/

OPERA – 12:55 p.m. View live performance of the Metropolitan Opera, streaming live in Oneonta. This week is the performance of ‘Boris Godunov’ depicting the life of the Tsar of Russia during what is known as ‘The Time of Trouble’ around 1600. Cost, $20/adult. Lunch available for purchase separately from Soda Jerks. Showing at the Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

IROQUOIS MUSEUM – 1 – 4 p.m. Celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day at the musuem with contemporary art show ‘Identity/Identify’ featuring speaker Drew Hayden

Taylor, writer/journalist who discusses role of humor in negotiating difficult issues such as tribal membership, colonization, and adoption as a mixed race individual. Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Rd., Howes Cave. 518-296-8949 or visit iroquoismuseum.org

TRAIN ROBBERY – 2 p.m. Get in the spirit of the Old West with train ride which gets stopped unexpectedly for some Wild West action with gunfights and explosions. Fun for the whole family. Refreshments available. Cost, $22/adult. Cooperstown Charlotte Valley Railroad, departing from the Milford Depot, 136 E. Main St., Milford. 607-432-2429 or visit cooperstowntrain.com

MEMORIAL – 2:30 p.m. Celebrate the life and contributions of Paul Kuhn. A bench in his honor will be placed by the Cooperstown Christmas Committee and the Village of Cooperstown in Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to Facebook. Seating limited, reservations required. Present-

ed by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit Facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

►Sunday, October 10

FRANKLIN MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Find delicious local produce from the Franklin area, including bread, beef, plant seedlings and more. Also, enjoy music in the market from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. featuring classic country blues singer Randy Miritello. Franklin Farmers Market, lawn in front of Chapel Hall, 15 Institute St., Franklin. Visit https://franklinlocal.org/

SECOND SUNDAY SOUP! – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Serving homemade soups every 2nd Sunday of month. Takeout only. All are welcome. Donations to Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church appreciated. At The Pantry, 1472 County Hwy 22, Schuyler Lake.

CPR TRAINING – 1 – 5 p.m. Learn to perform CPR alone or with a team and what to do to keep yourself and others safe. Registration required. Participants aged 14 or older. Cost, $88/non-member. Multi-purpose room, Oneonta YMCA, 20-26 Ford Ave., Oneonta.

►Monday, October 11

BIRD SEED WREATH – 7 – 8:30 p.m. Join the Oneonta Federated Garden Club with Sally Lane and Sabrina Beckerink demonstrating how to make bird seed wreaths to hang in the garden or give as gifts. Hands-on program for the first meeting of the year. All welcome. St. James Church, 305 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-1458 or visit facebook.com/Oneonta-Federated-Garden-Club-133855897358767/

HISTORY PROGRAM – 7 p.m. “The Adler Hotel – From Heyday to Present Day” with Ron Ketelsen. Free webinar, pre-registration required. Presented by Sharon Historical Society. 518-860-5513 or visit sharonhistoricalsocietyny.org to register.

►Tuesday, October 12

GRAND OPENING – Noon. Bring your four-footed friend to celebrate ribbon cutting of the Dog Park in Neahwa Park, Oneonta. 607-432-0680 or visit facebook.com/oneontarec/

►Wednesday, Oct. 13

TRAP SHOOT – 1 & 6 p.m. Bring your shotgun and shells for afternoon and evening trapshoot. (Weather permitting). Cost, $1/round. Please follow all firearm regulations. Crumhorn Rod & Gun Club, 574 Crumhorn Lake Rd., Maryland. 607-638-9379 or visit facebook.com/crumhornrodandgunclub/

BLOOD DRIVE – 2 – 7 p.m. Schenevus Central School, 159 Main St., Schenevus. 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org

VISITING WRITERS – 7 p.m. The Hartwick College presents the first reading in the Visiting Writers Series. This month will feature poet Roger W. Hecht (Associate professor of English at SUNY Oneonta) reading from his works, meeting with students, and giving insights to what its like to be a professional writer. Free. Masks, vaccination required. Eaton Lounge, Bresee Hall, Hartwick College, Oneonta. 607-431-4921.

►Thursday, Oct. 14

ANNUAL DINNER – 5:30 p.m. Fundraising dinner with the Greater Oneonta Historical Society. Celebrate accomplishments, raise money for the future. Cost, $55/non-member. Hosted at Toscana Northern Italian Grill, 76 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-0960 or visit oneontahistory.org/event/gohs-annual-dinner/

►Friday, October 15

BLOOD DRIVE – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Rd., Cooperstown. 800-733-2767.

CHICKEN DINNER – 4:30 – 6 p.m. Enjoy a take-out Brooks chicken dinner: half chicken, coleslaw, baked potato, roll. Cost, $12/dinner. Pre-orders by Wednesday encouraged. First Baptist Church of Cooperstown, 21 Elm St., Cooperstown. Contact baptistcooperstown@gmail.com with name, number, quantity.

GHOST TOURS – 5:30 p.m. Join lantern-lit tour through historic village to find ‘Things That Go Bump in the Night’. 6 tours/night, 8 people/tour. Reservation required. Recommended for ages 10+. Cost, $17/non-member. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1456 or visit farmersmuseum.org/