HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JANUARY 7

LIFESKILLS—4-6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center, 50 Dietz Street, Suite L, Oneonta. (607) 441-3999 or visit https://www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter