HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 01-14-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JANUARY 14

FIELD TRIP—7:30 a.m. Join the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society for a trip to view over-wintering bald eagles in the reservoirs and waterways of Delaware County. These trips typically site 20+ birds. Pre-registration required. Meet in the Dietz Street Parking Lot, Oneonta. (607) 652-2162 or visit facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety/

INVASIVE SPECIES—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join the class to learn about the importance of the hemlock tree and the life cycle of the hemlock wooly adelgid, which has ravaged hemlock populations from Georgia to Maine. Following the class, the group will move outside to learn how to survey trees for HWA. The Otsego County Conservation Association is seeking volunteers to participate in tree surveys throughout the winter. Be prepared to spend 1+ hours outdoors. Held at the Morris Firehouse (use back entrance), 117 Main Street, Morris. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/hemlock-woolly-adelgid-volunteer-training-2/

ART WORKSHOP—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Join artist Celia Buchanan for a fun mixed-media workshop exploring techniques using stencils, watercolors, resist methods and more, all while maintaining a stable piece that will last. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org/event/mixed-media-workshop/

LINE DANCE—Noon to 1 p.m. Join the Line Dance “Fitnezz” Class to get in shape and meet new people. Open to all from beginners to experts and completely free. Held across from the Shoe Department, Southside Mall, Oneonta. Visit https://www.destinationoneonta.com/calendar

OPERA—12:55-4:30 p.m. View a performance of the Metropolitan Opera, streaming live in Oneonta. This week the Met presents “Fedora” by Umberto Giordano, about a 19th-century Russian princess who falls in love with her fiancé’s murderer. Cost, $20/adult. Lunch available for purchase separately from Soda Jerks. Arrive by 12:15 for a pre-opera presentation on the show. Showing at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

LIFESKILLS—4-6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center, 50 Dietz Street, Suite L, Oneonta. (607) 441-3999 or visit https://www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter