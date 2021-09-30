Calendar 9-30-21

►Thursday, Sept. 30

HARVEST CELEBRATION – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Celebrate the harvest season in 1800s style. Walk around the historic village, learn from the interpreters and enjoy fall activities. Included with admission. The Farmers’ Museum, near Cooperstown. 607-547-1450.

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – At 5 p.m. Zion Episcopal Church, 162 Main St., Morris For info: 1-800-733-2767.

WARD MEETING – At 7 p.m. First Ward members are invited to attend a meeting with Common Council Member Luke Murphy. First Floor conference room, City Hall in Oneonta. For info: 518-275-7365.

►Friday, OcT. 1

HARVEST CELEBRATION – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Celebrate the harvest season in 1800s style. See Thursday Listing.

►Saturday, Oct. 2

CLEAN SWEEP – From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents of the town of Hartwick are invited to dispose of damaged furniture, yard trash, and scrap metal. There will also be a yard sale of donated items. Check the website for the full list of what can be dropped of for disposal and the charges. Hartwick Town Hall, 103 Town Dr. in Hartwick. For info: 607-547-8070.

HARVEST CELEBRATION – From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Celebrate the harvest season. See Thursday Listing. LIFESKILLS – From 4 to 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. At 50 Dietz St. in Oneonta. For info: 607 441 3999 or www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter.

►Saturday, October 2

OUTDOOR CONCERT – 7 p.m. Enjoy an evening out with Corey Harris, one of the performers who popularized the Blues in the 90s. Tickets, $26/non-member. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Rd., East Meredith. 607-278-5454.

►Sunday, Oct. 3

HARVEST FEST – From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate Autumn with the Middlefield Historical Association. Fest includes a history exhibit, games, activities like pumpkin painting for the little ones. There will also be a tractor show, an artisan booth, and the Lucky Draw Auction featuring items donated by local crafters. Food available from Tickled Pink Food Truck. Free, open to the public, donations appreciated. At the Old Middlefield Schoolhouse, 3698 County Route 35 in Middlefield. For info: 607-242-6449.

FRANKLIN MARKET – From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find delicious local produce from the Franklin area, everything from bread to beef to plant seedlings and more. Also, enjoy music in the market from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., featuring Thumbs & The Professor performing wide variety of blues, traditional and original tunes. At the Franklin Farmers Market lawn in front of Chapel Hall at 15 Institute St. in Franklin.

WELCOME HOME FEST – At 12:30 p.m. Parishoners, new and old are invited to return to church to welcome new Pastor Michael Cambi. There will be food, prizes, games, and more. Must be present to win. St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm St., in Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-2213.

►Monday, Oct. 4

PHOTOGRAPHY EXCURSION – From 7 to 8 a.m. Enjoy early morning walk and photo lesson all about how to photograph Otsego Lake at sunrise. Presented by staff member Kevin Gray providing tips on composition, light & shadow, techniques and more. Cost is $17/non-member. At Fenimore Art Museum, near Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-1400.

RABIES CLINIC – From 4 to 7 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. At the Susquehanna SPCA, County Route 28 near Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org.

►Wednesday, OCT. 6

TRAP SHOOT – At 1 and 6 p.m. Bring your shotgun and shells for fun afternoon and evening trapshoot. (Weather permitting). Cost is $1/round. Please follow all firearm regulations. At Crumhorn Rod & Gun Club, 574 Crumhorn Lake Rd. in Maryland. For info: 607-638-9379.

AUTHOR READING – At 7 p.m. Author Lila Nordstrom ‘Some Kids Left Behind’ discusses her book about her experience as a student at Stuyvesant High School in Lower Manhattan on 9/11 to her adult life as an activist testifying before congress for the Victim Compensation Act to include civilians who were exposed to toxins in the aftermath of 9/11. Come listen and discuss. Registration required for Zoom meeting. Presented by Franklin Free Library. For info: 607-829-2941.

►Thursday, Oct. 7

OPEN HOUSE – At 2 p.m. Celebrate the completion of a three-year project to improve the water treatment plant. At the south end of Linden Ave. in Cooperstown.

For info: 607-322-4039.

►Friday, October 8

HARVEST CELEBRATION – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Celebrate the harvest season in 1800s style. See Thursday Listing.

GHOST TOUR – 6 – 7:30 p.m. Take guided lantern tour through 200 year old mansion full of spooky stories and restless souls. Cost, $20/adult. Extended walking and stair climbing is part of the tour. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Rd., Cooperstown 607-547-5098.