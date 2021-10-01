HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Art Festival by Otsego Lake 10-02-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2

ART BY THE LAKE – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Join artists of upstate New York to celebrate the beauty of nature and Otsego Lake. On show will be pastels, watercolor, oil, acrylics, photography, and many more mediums with demonstrations throughout the day. On the lawn of the Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

CLEAN SWEEP – 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Residents of the town of Hartwick are invited to dispose of damaged furniture, yard trash, and scrap metal. There will also be a yard sale of donated items. Check the website for the full list of what can be dropped of for disposal and the charges. Hartwick Town Hall, 103 Town Dr., Hartwick. 607-547-8070 or visit www.facebook.com/TownofHartwick/

BOOK SALE – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Find your next good read and support a local library. Masks required. Sponsored by the Kinney Memorial Library. Hartwick Community Center, 450 Co. Rd. 11, Hartwick. 607-293-6600.

BAKE SALE – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Support local fire department and enjoy delicious pastries. There will be everything from bread, to cookies, to cakes and more. Also available is dinner of chili and hotdogs. Hartwick Seminary Fire Dept., 4877 State Route 28, Hartwick Seminary.

HARVEST CELEBRATION – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Celebrate the harvest season in 1800s style. Walk around the historic village, learn from the historic interpreters and enjoy the activities fall activities from wagon rides, to corn shelling/grinding, and tinsmithing with the blacksmith, and more. Included with admission. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/event/celebration-of-autumn/

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

OUTDOOR CONCERT – 7 p.m. Enjoy an evening out with Corey Harris, one of the performers who popularized the Blues in the 90s and continues to lead inovation in the genre today. Doors open at 6 with dinner sold separately on site, sold by the pod. Tickets, $26/non-member. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Rd., East Meredith. 607-278-5454 or visit westkc.org/eventbrite-event/corey-harris-2/

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Come enjoy a spooky stage production of Shirley Jackson’s ‘The Haunting of Hill House.’ Cost, $20/adult. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Visit www.biggerdreamsproductions.org