Cancellations likely, so call ahead

These are the cancellations for March 12 events we’ve received to date – please check the website, social media, or call wherever it is you’re going before you head out on Saturday to make sure your business is open or your event is still on.

The Southern Transfer Station in Oneonta and the Northern Transfer Station outside of Cooperstown will be closed on Saturday, March 12.

Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta will be closed on Saturday, March 12.

Milford Church reports that its Saturday events – food pantry, giving table, and cleaning the church – all are cancelled; the Church is planning at this time to hold regular worship services on Sunday, March 13. They’ll e-mail and activate the phone tree before 8 a.m. Sunday if those plans change.