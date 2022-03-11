Snow on the way!

Let’s see … we had warm temperatures on Monday followed by a power-cutting windstorm followed by slippery travel on Wednesday … and now a weekend snowstorm on tap … must be March in upstate New York.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Otsego County, in effect from 1 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 12 andsaid Friday morning that our region can expect the snow to begin overnight with snow that “could be heavy at times.” Chance of precipitation is 100 percent, with a new, March 11 accumulation prediction sitting at “around seven to eight inches” for the event. Winds pick up in the afternoon on Saturday with gusts as high as 31 miles per hour.

Don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour on Saturday night for Daylight Savings Time, which, our friends in fire prevention remind us, is always the right time to check our smoke and carbon monoxide detector batteries.