Symphony Cabaret, Basketball Playoffs Cancelled

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – Citing the fears about Coronavirus and taking a lead from other organizations around the state, the Catskill Symphony Orchestra just announced that the Catskill Symphony Orchestra has announced that they are canceling their annual Cabaret, scheduled for Saturday, March 14.

“We need to pause and see what happens in our area with the virus,” said Diane Williams, CSO chair, in an email. “At this time, we have no plans to reschedule it.”

The concert was to be the debut of the new musical director, Maciej Zoltowski, and is one of the symphony’s largest fundraisers.

Additionally, NYSHSAA announced that the winter regional and state championships, will be postponed indefinitely. The Lady Hawkeyes were set to take on Unatego in the regional championship on Saturday.

“It is certainly understood that postponing the remaining winter state championships is disappointing,” NYSHSAA wrote in their release. “The opportunity to participate in a NYSPHSAA championship event does not outweigh our responsibility and obligation to ensure students participate in a healthy and safe environment.”

Helios Care’s annual Epicurean Festival, scheduled for Sunday, March 29, has been postponed. “We’re working with the Otesaga to confirm some new dates,” said Alicia Fish, Director of development and marketing. “We fully intend to hold the event.”

At Foothills Performing Arts Center, all screenings of The Metropolitan Opera have been cancelled for the remainder of the season, but the performances of “Venus in Furs” and the annual Shamrock Swing are still scheduled as planned.

Other cancellations include:

• All remaining Sugaring Off Sundays at the Farmers Museum, Cooperstown.

• Presentation ‘Owls of New York State’ with local birding enthusiast Charlie Scheim on Thursday, March 28 at Woodside Hall, Cooperstown.

• Foxcare Center’s annual craft show, Saturday, March 28, Oneonta.

• The March meeting and remaining six classes at the Center for Adult Learning, Oneonta.

• The Annual Cancer Awareness celebration on Friday, March 27 in Oneonta has been postponed, as has the grand opening of the new Club Odyssey on March 17 in Oneonta.