Candle Lighting is December 11

ONEONTA—The Oneonta Region Chapter of The Compassionate Friends will observe the 26th Annual Compassionate Friends Worldwide Candle Lighting at 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 11. This year, due to lessened COVID-19 concerns, the ceremony will be held in person at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 12 Ford Avenue. Participants are encouraged to arrive at the church between 6:30-6:45 p.m., and to bring a small picture of their child, if possible. A Zoom option will be available. Call (607) 746-7396 for more information.

