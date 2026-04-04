TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, April 5

Musical Meditation

MUSIC—4 p.m. “Oneonta Kirtan: Interfaith Devotional Music Meditation.” Held first Sunday of each month. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/events/4265294083732504/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

WORSHIP—Easter Service.

· 8:30 a.m. St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 125 Main Street, Laurens.

· 9:15 a.m. Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4636 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9613.

· 10:30 a.m. Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6852.

· 11 a.m. St. John Lutheran Church, Burlington Flats.

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: A Morning of Practice and Study.” Meditation, study and discussion. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

EASTER—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Photos with the Easter Bunny. Free 4×6 photo. Additional packages available for purchase. Bass Pro Shops and Cabela, 710 Horatio Street, Utica. (315) 266-4900 or https://www.basspro.com/b/easter

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