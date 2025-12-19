TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, DECEMBER 20

Make Gingerbread Houses for the Holidays

HOLIDAYS—6:30 p.m. “Gingerbread House Making.” Free; donations appreciated. Cookies, games, pizza and refreshments. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-3491 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2164771880716082/

YOGA—8:30 a.m. “Yoga for Flexibility and Strength.” Held each Saturday by certified instructor Mira Wind. Fees apply. Butternut Valley Grange, 7 Bloom Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 287-5699.

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” All levels welcome. Suggested donation applies. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

HOLIDAYS—10 a.m. to noon. Visit with Santa at his cottage. Muller Plaza, Main Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1277701704396604&set=a.351003520399765

ART EXHIBIT—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Something Old, Something New: Holiday Open House III with Artists-In-Residence.” Group show of cyanotypes, paper earrings, woodblock natural world prints and more. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5327 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

FOOD—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Saturday’s Bread.” Sit-down meal served hot. Take-out available. Held each Saturday. First United Methodist Church, 66 Church Street Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1048824403894598&set=a.432082668902111

HOLIDAYS—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Pictures with Santa!” Fees apply. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1470034791790782&set=a.544138284380442

HOLIDAYS—Noon to 2 p.m. “Homemade Holidays: Non-Traditional Gingerbread Houses.” Free. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/homemade-holidays-celebration

HOLIDAYS—1-3:30 p.m. “Holiday with Horses.” Pony rides, reindeer games, hot cocoa and cookies. Tally Ho Equestrian LLC, 243 Jones Road, West Winfield. (315) 750-6785 or https://www.facebook.com/events/848531294249317/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

OPERA—1 p.m.; discussion starts 45 minutes prior. “The Magic Flute.” Live HD broadcast from The Metropolitan Opera. Tickets required Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/2060-2/

HOLIDAYS—1-6 p.m. “Interskate 88 Christmas Party.” Fees apply. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-0366 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1468798971917128&set=a.626923716104662

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Held every Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=278537215089176&set=a.112626061680293

HOLIDAYS—2-4 p.m. Visit with Santa. Christmas Cottage, Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown.

HOLIDAYS—4-7 p.m. “An Evening of Candlelight Shopping.” Sharon Springs Fine Dried Florals and Gifts, 200 Main Street, Sharon Springs. (518) 424-3668 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1388020062841890/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external_search_engine%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

HOLIDAYS—4:30-8 p.m. “Glimmer Nights.” Featuring the Solstice Nights, hands-on wreath making and the new Holiday Tree Decorating Contest. Continues Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings through 1/4/26. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/glimmernights/

OPEN MIC—5-8 p.m. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1159267919141536

