CANO reception welcomes November artists

The Community Arts Network of Oneonta (CANO) opens its November exhibition with an opening reception on Saturday, November 6, from 5-7 p.m., at its gallery at 11 Ford Avenue in Oneonta.

CANO this month celebrates the work of four artists who combine elements of abstract and representational images in experimental compositions, with painterly and photographic media challenging the strict limitations of genre and medium. Artists Christine Heller, Linda Suskind-Kosmer, Rose Mackiewicz, and Thomas Brisson will be at the reception to talk and answer questions about their work. The Mopar Cams, led by Mark E. Pawkett, will provide live music for the November 6 event.

Heller and Suskind-Kosmer present a collaborative collection of portraits that both represent the subject’s physical being, and simultaneously depict psychological and emotional states of the figure. Mackiewicz fuses past paintings and photographs with mixed media, producing complex and provocative portrait-scapes on canvas. Brisson creates tension and complicates meaning through what would be the traditional methods of oil painting, but juxtaposes figurative and non-representational elements that critique and challenge the limits of traditional art.

The exhibition runs through November 20 during CANO’s regular gallery hours, with viewing also available by appointment. For more information, please see www.canoneonta.org.