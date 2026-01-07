TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JANUARY 8

Community Art Meet-Up

ARTISTS—5-9 p.m. Monthly Artist Meet-Ups. Free and open to the public. Local creatives talk shop, connect and get out of the house. Presented by Community Arts Network of Oneonta at Mitchell Loper’s art studio, 155 Main Street, Studio C, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/CANOneonta

AGRICULTURE—8 a.m. to 5 p.m. “New York State Agricultural Society Annual Meeting and Forum.” Fees apply; registration required. Wegman’s Conference Center, 200 Wegman’s Market Street, Rochester. (518) 457-0752 or https://www.nysagsociety.org/

EXERCISE CLASS—9 a.m. Free; all welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1074353188166688&set=a.418484840420196

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Mondays through Thursdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CONTINUING EDUCATION—10 a.m. “History of Revolutions.” Learn the social, political, and economic causes and consequence of five major revolutions that helped shape Europe and North America. Continues 1/15 and 1/22. Fees apply; registration required. Presented by the Center for Continuing Adult Learning, 31 Maple Street, Oneonta. (607) 441-7370 or https://www.ccaloneonta.org/forms

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. “Mindful Outdoor Walk.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

POTTERY—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Morning Wheel Class.” Fees apply; registration required. Held Mondays through 2/26/26. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Winter2026/HandbuildingforYourGarden

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—10 a.m. Presented by Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

RECOVERY—10 a.m. “Vets Helping Vets—Open AA Meeting.” Held each Thursday. Oneonta Veteran’s Outreach Center, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 203-2228 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61576871946292

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sew.” Work with fellow crafters on current projects. Demos held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fees apply. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

POST OFFICE—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Virtual Job Fair. Hiring for career/pre-career positions throughout New York. Held each Thursday. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=25789401700649765&set=gm.2294846124289731&idorvanity=503131676794527

COOKING—Noon. Monthly Cookbook Club. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1332592115575246&set=a.557428283091637

CONNECTIONS—12:30-2 p.m. Learn American Sign Language. Held each Thursday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10235031432958022&set=gm.2866972270178373&idorvanity=1197122360496714

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—1-2:30 p.m. Free drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Held second Thursday of each month. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 432-5525 to register or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/grief-support-cooperstown/?sd=1744290000&ed=1744295400

BLOOD DRIVE—1-5:30 p.m. Charlotte Valley Central School, 15611 State Highway 23, Davenport. RedCrossBlood.org

CONTINUING EDUCATION—1:30 p.m. “Comparing Inspector Morse, Inspector Lewis and Endeavour.” View and evaluate an episode from each of the three Masterpiece Mystery series. Continues 1/15 and 1/22. Fees apply; registration required. Presented by the Center for Continuing Adult Learning, 31 Maple Street, Oneonta. (607) 441-7370 or https://www.ccaloneonta.org/forms

WINTER—4-6 p.m. “Intro to Snowshoeing.” Presented by Hartwick College. Fees apply; registration required. Also held 1/15. Pine Lake, 1894 Charlotte Creek Road, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1462484219220715&set=a.719930050142806

LIBRARY—4:30 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

MUSIC—5-6:30 p.m. Open Auditions for Catskill Choral Society. Registration requested. Held at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 386-5151 or www.catskillchoralsociety.org.

CLAM NIGHT—5-7 p.m. Held each Thursday. Fees apply. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122179916480460363&set=a.122095360988460363

COLLEGE—5:30 p.m. “SUNY Reconnect Information Session.” Learn qualifications, eligible degree programs, get support for adults, application and financial aid process. Herkimer College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer. (315) 866-0300 or https://www.herkimer.edu/freecc

CANASTA—5:30 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=849306037730113&set=a.182156554445068

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Winter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

PICKLEBALL—6:30 p.m. Free; registration required. Held each Thursday. Presented by Adult Education of Richfield Springs Central School, 93 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0610 ext. 2351 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1540455667397489&set=a.849878986455164

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR