Cooperstown-based artist Allison Hill-Edgar is among those whose work will be featured in “Dream Dance of Bees: The World We Live In.” (Photo provided)

‘Dream Dance of Bees’ To Be Unveiled at CANO on Friday, April 17

ONEONTA—A new exhibit curated by Charles Bremer, titled “Dream Dance of Bees: The World We Live In,” will open with a reception on Friday, April 17 from 5-7 p.m. at the Community Arts Network of Oneonta galleries.

Artists participating in the exhibit include Bruce Goddard, Nancy Callahan, Tim Sheesley, Jane Carr, Janet Wentworth Erickson, Allison Hill-Edgar, Edmond Rinnooy-Kan, Ashley Norwood Cooper, Bill Lee, Steff Rocknak, Charles Bremer and David Wilson. The opening reception is free and open to all, and light refreshments will be served. The Wilber Mansion is located at 11 Ford Avenue.

According to a press release, the Southern Tier Watershed Region of New York State is the home of many wonderfully skilled artists. Artists featured in “Dream Dance of Bees: The World We Live In” employ diverse techniques in mediums including painting, sculpture, drawing, printmaking, photography and found material assemblage. Their subjects are equally diverse—human portraits, studies of nature, social commentary and much more.

“The exhibition title ‘Dream Dance of Bees’ refers to a dance honeybees create to communicate with their hive about their discoveries from venturing out in the world. We do the same,” said Bremer. “This show is about looking at this world we live in, from remarkable beauty to the nightmares of human behavior, to the multitude of living creatures, human domestic life, politics, life studies to landscapes. All are portraits of our community. This artwork speaks volumes.”

“Artist Charles Bremer has explored a wide breadth of creative medium in his career, ranging from photography, drawing and sculpture, to theater stage sets and experimental sound,” said Jenny Rosenzweig, development and program director at CANO. ”With this exhibit, Charlie also takes on the role of creative shepherd as he works collaboratively with artists to develop and present the unique point of view demonstrated through the selected works.”

“Dream Dance of Bees: The World We Live In” will remain on view at CANO through Saturday, May 2, when it will close with an artist talk beginning at 4 p.m. at the Wilber Mansion. For more information about this exhibition and other CANO programs, visit canoneonta.org or e-mail admin@canoneonta.org.