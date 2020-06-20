Car Hits Pole, Reducing Route 28 To One Lane

By: Jim Kevlin  06/20/2020  7:04 pm
Amid lightning and threatening thunder a few minutes ago, a grey BMW ran into a utility pole on Route 28, Hartwick Seminary, a few minutes ago, reducing traffic to one lane. No details were immediately available. Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters from nearby Town of Hartwick Fire Company #2 were at the scene. (AllOTSEGO.com photo)

