Dr. Tommy Ibrahim Leaving Bassett Healthcare Network

Staci Thompson, MHA, Named Interim CEO

DR. TOMMY IBRAHIM

(Photo courtesy of Bassett Healthcare Network)

COOPERSTOWN—Today, Bassett Healthcare Network’s Board of Directors announced that after nearly four years of serving as president and chief executive officer, Tommy Ibrahim, MD, MHA, has decided to leave the organization at the end of the year. The Bassett Healthcare Network board has voted to appoint Staci Thompson, MHA, Bassett Healthcare Network’s current executive vice president and chief operating officer, as Dr. Ibrahim’s successor. Thompson will assume the role of interim CEO on January 1, 2024.

“Since joining Bassett Healthcare Network in 2020, Tommy has put his visionary leadership to work for Bassett by continuing the transformation of Bassett’s hospitals and other facilities into a more integrated delivery system, forging strong partnerships with forward-thinking organizations and re-imagining the possibilities for how and where care can be delivered,” said Doug Hastings, chair of Bassett Healthcare Network’s Board of Directors. “The board is supportive of Tommy’s decision to leave the organization to pursue new leadership opportunities in healthcare. We wish him and his family the very best in this next chapter.”

Under Ibrahim’s leadership, Bassett successfully transformed its operating model while navigating pandemic- and industry-related headwinds. Bassett has partnered with leading organizations like Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Optum, and Andreessen Horowitz to enhance how the system operates and prepares the next generation of healthcare providers and caregivers.

“It has been an honor and privilege to lead this amazing organization and to work alongside Doug Hastings, the Bassett Healthcare Network board, and multitudes of wonderful people. Without question, the accomplishment I am most proud of is building a strong executive leadership team to guide the organization forward in this next chapter,” said Dr. Ibrahim. “I have the utmost confidence that Staci’s operational expertise and rigor is exactly what the organization needs to ensure Bassett is functioning at its best today while continuing to plan for the future.”

Thompson joined Bassett in 2023 from The Guthrie Clinic, where she held several executive leadership positions, including executive vice president and chief operating officer for Guthrie Medical Group. In her current role as chief operating officer, Thompson has made strides in areas critical to Bassett’s continued success, including operational performance, quality, and patient experience.

“Staci is a respected, experienced leader with a real heart for rural healthcare,” said Hastings. “Her passion for Bassett and the people we serve, along with her demonstrated operational expertise, makes Staci the right person to lead the organization forward. In her role as interim CEO, Staci will focus on continuing to improve our core operations while upholding our commitment to being a national model for rural healthcare delivery.”

In partnership with the executive leadership team, physicians and other caregivers, Thompson will ensure Bassett continues its sharp focus on elevating operations and working to best serve its communities today and for generations to come.

“I am honored that the rich legacy of Bassett has been entrusted to me. Surrounded by the capable team of leaders at Bassett, I have confidence in our ability to never miss a beat in providing the care that our patients expect,” said Thompson. “My immediate focus is the Bassett team. Bassett’s physicians, advanced practice clinicians, nurses, other clinical professionals, and administrative and support staff ensure that Bassett can provide the care that our communities deserve. Recruitment and engagement of the Bassett team is at the core of operational excellence and a top priority for me in this role.”

Over the coming weeks, Ibrahim and Thompson will work together with the Bassett Healthcare Network Board of Directors and executive leadership team to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.