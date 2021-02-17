Carla Jean Simonds, 69 Jan. 8, 1952- Jan. 12, 2021

IN MEMORIAM

ONEONTA – Carla Jean Simonds, 69, passed away Wednesday morning, Jan. 13, 2021, at Bassett Hospital, Cooperstown.

She was born Jan. 8, 1952, in Oneonta, the daughter of Clifford and Letha (Beers) Hulbert.

Carla married Paul Simonds on Oct. 14, 1972, at the First United Methodist Church, Oneonta.

She worked as an LPN at the Oneonta Nursing Home for many years and later for Otsego County Public Health. She also worked as a Private Duty Nurse for many families in the area.

Carla was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend who loved everyone. She will be sorely missed.

Carla is survived by her husband of 49 years, Paul of West Oneonta. Also surviving are her son, Shane (Marisa) Simonds of Otego, and her daughters, Heather (Peter) Powell of Ballston Spa and Tricia Simonds of West Oneonta; grandchildren, Anessia Simonds, Hailey Powell, Jaclyn Simonds, Anthony Powell and Brody Powell; a brother, Randolph (Susena) Hulbert of Milford; a sister-in-law, Janice Hulbert of Naples, Fla., and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents, Clifford and Letha Hulbert, her siblings, Patricia McAdams, Harry Hulbert and Vaughn Hulbert.

Calling hours will be 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22 at the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St., Oneonta, please wear a face covering, maintain social distancing and be prepared to wait to enter the building. The funeral service will be private. Interment will be at the Cook Cemetery in the spring.

Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org or Make a Wish Foundation, Gift Processing. 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016, www.wish.org

Online condolences may be made at, www.lhpfuneralhome.com