Carol Rumenapp, 72; For Decades, Was Milford Town Justice

MILFORD – Carol Ann Ferguson Rumenapp, 72, Milford town justice for decades, retiring in 2018, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully with family by her side Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at her home in Milford.

Carol was born in Weehawken, N.J., on Oct. 1, 1947, to Glen and Antonette “Rita” Ferguson.

As a child, she enjoyed spending summers with family in West Virginia, riding horses, watching logging competitions and playing along the creek with her brother Glen, where she earned the nickname “Crock-A-Do Lolly.”

She then went on to live most of her life on Edson Corners Road, Milford.

She was a graduate of Milford Central School and pursued public service as a career, working in the Otsego County Probation Department and Otsego County District Attorney’s Office. As town justice,, she touched lives and hearts with her wit, humor and intellect.

As a single mom, her life was a lesson in strength, resilience and perseverance. She taught us the importance of getting up early, being grateful for what we have, working hard, helping others, living in the present, spending wisely, continuously learning and always putting family and God first. Values to live your life by…

She loved taking care of her flowers and growing vegetables, cooking for friends and family, maintaining a beautiful home and helping others whenever she could. Most of all, she loved being a mom, spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. Smart, driven, loving, responsible, funny, generous, hard working and beautiful are words often used to describe this incredible woman. Her impact is undeniable and she will always be with us.

She is survived by her best friend and life mate, Tim Knapp; son, Derrick (Amy) Rumenapp; daughter, Katie (Jason) Haag; the apples of her eye, her grandchildren, Megan and Matthew Rumenapp and Ryan Haag; brother, Glen (Janet) Ferguson; niece, Melissa (Mark) Silver and nephew, Glen Ferguson III; and nieces, Sarah Murray and Emily Silver.

In celebration of her life, a small private gathering will be held at her house per her wishes.

Donations in her honor may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Northeastern NY in Albany.

We miss you dearly mom. Thank you for everything. We love you to the moon and back.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.grummonsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home, Oneonta.