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THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

July 9, 2026

Front Page

Community Packs OCSD Board Meeting, Calling for Transparency, Accountability

Board Finances New Projects, Honors Former Rep Koutnik

Photo: Happy Birthday, America!

Photo: Let Freedom Ring, America!

The Rabbit Hole: Family Business, Community Mission

Inside

Cemetery Association Advances Monument Restoration Effort

TFC-DOS Makes Connections at Pridefest

Locals: People & Businesses in the News

Gilbertsville Relives Signing of Declaration of Independence

News Briefs

News Briefs: July 9, 2026

Editorial

Editorial: The Platner Parable

Letters

Bugge: Our Rights Must Be Protected

Dillingham: Our Diversity Is Our Strength

Rudy: Regarding the Declaration

Stein: This Definitely Crosses a Line

Columns

The Partial Observer: Agree to Disagree

The Partial Observer: Common Council Should Emulate Ithaca

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: July 9, 2026

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: July 9, 2026

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Dennis Roger Fowler

In Memoriam: Ina F. Phillips

Calendar of Events

Time Out Otsego

On AllOtsego

HAB Spotted Near Rat Cove

Tuesday Shopping Starts Back Up at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market

Hall Launches America 250 Fundraising Campaign

State of Emergency Rescinded for Towns of Pittsfield, Laurens

Pathfinder Summer Concert Series Kicks Off July 6

View edition of July 2, 2026

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PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

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