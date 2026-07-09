THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
July 9, 2026
Front Page
Community Packs OCSD Board Meeting, Calling for Transparency, Accountability
Board Finances New Projects, Honors Former Rep Koutnik
Photo: Happy Birthday, America!
Photo: Let Freedom Ring, America!
The Rabbit Hole: Family Business, Community Mission
Inside
Cemetery Association Advances Monument Restoration Effort
TFC-DOS Makes Connections at Pridefest
Locals: People & Businesses in the News
Gilbertsville Relives Signing of Declaration of Independence
News Briefs
Editorial
Editorial: The Platner Parable
Letters
Bugge: Our Rights Must Be Protected
Dillingham: Our Diversity Is Our Strength
Rudy: Regarding the Declaration
Stein: This Definitely Crosses a Line
Columns
The Partial Observer: Agree to Disagree
The Partial Observer: Common Council Should Emulate Ithaca
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: July 9, 2026
In Memoriam
In Memoriam: Dennis Roger Fowler
Calendar of Events
On AllOtsego
Tuesday Shopping Starts Back Up at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market
Hall Launches America 250 Fundraising Campaign
State of Emergency Rescinded for Towns of Pittsfield, Laurens
Pathfinder Summer Concert Series Kicks Off July 6