Andrew Miller, Andrew Olski, Aaron Katz and Kenneth Charles Vinuya took second place this year in the National Academic Quiz Tournaments’ National Championships in the Very Small School division. Not pictured: Anders Green. (Photo provided)

CCS Quiz Team Enjoys Highest Finish Ever in National Contest

By ARYA PATEL

COOPERSTOWN

The Cooperstown Central School Quiz Team competed at the National Academic Quiz Tournaments’ National Championships last month for the second year in a row, taking second in the Very Small School division—the highest finish ever by a CCS team—and placing eighth overall in the nation.

Representing Cooperstown were Captain Andrew Miller, Aaron Katz, Kenneth Charles Vinuya, Andrew Olski and Anders Green. The team traveled to Chicago, Illinois with coach Henry Bauer for the national competition held April 26-27, where their deep academic commitment and drive resulted in great success.

Team members practiced together weekly in preparation for the event, while individuals practiced daily on their own. The experience has had a profound impact on the students.

“Quiz Team has been an integral part of my high-school experience, as I have made lifelong friends with people across the country, from New Mexico to Illinois,” said Vinuya. “Also, I will forever be grateful to the school for giving us the opportunity to compete and travel the nation, and to continue my natural curiosity for the arts, literature, history, etc. In Mr. Bauer we trust.”

During the two-day competition, the team participated in 10 games, each 20 minutes in length, in order to qualify for playoffs. Of these 10 games, the team needed to win six to move forward. Cooperstown won seven and proceeded to playoffs, where they played five games and ultimately finished in second place in the double elimination bracket. While competing in the tournament the team underwent many challenges, such as winning a tiebreaker to obtain their second-place win against the fifth highest scoring team in the tournament.

Reflecting on the season, coach Bauer said, “I’m incredibly proud of all the hard work these boys put in this year. It was amazing seeing all that practice and teamwork paying off with a second-place finish at nationals.”

With a record of 10 wins and five losses, the CCS Quiz Team has a lot to be proud of, having represented the Cooperstown community in unprecedented ways during their time in Illinois.

The Quiz Team is grateful for ongoing support from the Parent Teacher Association and Cooperstown Funding for Excellence in Education, both of which provided financial support for the team.

Participation on the Quiz Team positively impacts its members by helping them to build relationships and gain knowledge while having a good time. This group worked cohesively and accomplished a tremendous feat.

“We have worked so hard. Getting everyone working as a team has been so crucial to our success,” said Miller. “Everyone played their role, and we had one of the most balanced teams in the tournament. I can’t wait to see what the team does in a couple of years, and I have enjoyed welcoming them into this game.”

Miller attributed the team’s success in large part to their coach.

“Of course, we could not have done it without Mr. Bauer and all the hard work he does for us. I can’t think of a better way to end my high-school career, and I am glad that all of our hard work has paid off,” Miller concluded.