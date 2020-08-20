CCS Will Delay School Opening A Month To 10/5

COOPERSTOWN – The opening of Cooperstown public schools has been pushed back a month, parents and citizens participating at this morning’s Zoom meeting on the reopening plan were advised.

At-home instruction will be offered from Sept. 9, when schools were supposed to open, until Friday, Oct. 2; then current plans are for students to return to class that Monday, Oct. 5, said Supt. of Schools Bill Crankshaw.

“I don’t think they were surprised,” said Crankshaw. “Parents are really concerned about the challenges we’re facing as we implement the plan.” He detailed those as transportation, instruction, health and safety, and more.

The school board was only briefed about the delay last evening.

The capacity for the Zoom meeting had been 500, but due to a technical mishap, this morning’s participating was cut off at 1oo. Crankshaw said that is being fixed to 500 can in a second parents’ briefing at 6 p.m. today.

A third parental briefing, as required by order of Governor Cuomo, has been schedule for 1 p.m. Friday.

Also, the Zoom of this morning’s meeting will be posted on the school district’s COVID-19 website this afternoon.