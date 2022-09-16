Wilber Hop Farmers, ca. 1870s – 1890s

This fall, the Greater Oneonta Historical Society (GOHS) introduces a new series of events, History After Hours!

“The program series will offer a variety of events for adults and children of all ages at the Oneonta History Center (183 Main Street) from 5 to 7 p.m., once a month on September 22, October 20 and November 17,” said Marcela Micucci, Executive Director Greater Oneonta Historical Society. “This is going to be a great series.”

The first event is on Thursday, September 22 (5 – 7 p.m.), GOHS’s History After Hours will celebrate Harvest History.

“We have a lot of fun things planned,” Ms. Micucci said. “Activities at the History Center will include a beer tasting featuring Cooperstown Brewery, sponsored by Northern Eagle Beverage, an arts and crafts table featuring corn-husk doll making, a children’s story time in the Sally Mullen Children’s Corner, and an opportunity to learn more about the history of hops and dairy farming in Oneonta.”

The second event on Thursday, October 20, will ring in Halloween with Haunted History.

“We’ll be featuring Oneonta’s ghost stories and unsolved mysteries, Laskaris fudge making, arts and crafts., and more,” Ms. Micucci said.

The final installment of History After Hours will be on Thursday, November 17, presenting Holiday History.

“The night will include photo opportunities with the famous Bresee’s figurine Santa Clause, a chance to mail a Christmas wish list to Santa, arts and crafts, demonstrations of our model train display, a hot chocolate bar, and a present wrapping station with vintage Bresee’s wrapping paper,” she said.

All History After Hours events are free and open to the public.

“Visitors will also be able to view our permanent exhibition, Small Community, Big Ideas: Greater Oneonta, as well as our special exhibition, Town & Gown: SUNY Oneonta and the Local Community, Past and Present from September 16 through November 12,” Ms. Micucci said.

While you are there, visit the gift shop and do some early Christmas shopping, “We have so many unique items in the gift shop,” she said. “We feature locally made goods, GOHS and exhibition-branded items, and a unique variety of local history books, souvenirs, apparel, postcards, jewelry, toys, and gifts that can only be found at the History Center,” Ms. Micucci said.

Go to www.OneontaHistory.org for information on these events and other upcoming events.