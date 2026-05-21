Bound Volumes

May 21, 2026

210 YEARS AGO

Advertisement—Barbarities of the Enemy, exposed in a report of the Committee of the House of Representatives of the United States, appointed to enquire into the spirit and manner in which the war has been waged by the Enemy and the documents accompanying said report—Just received by H. & E. Phinney, Price 50 cents. (Ed. Note: Our country’s aversion to war crimes whether committed by enemies or by our own troops is of long standing)

May 23, 1816

135 YEARS AGO

The ignorance which it is possible for a city newspaper to display must be considered “wonderful” by those who chanced to read the following paragraph in an article published in the New York Daily News of May 12, regarding the disappearance of a Mrs. Caney: “Mrs. Caney, when a girl lived in Cooperstown, New York, and her baby was buried there. The cemetery is situated in deep woods near a lonely lake, but the villagers do not venture there often, except to bury their dead. There are wolves about, and the panthers are unusually large and fierce. It was thought that Mrs. Caney might have gone to Cooperstown, intending to visit her baby’s grave, and had been lost in the woods. No one or two men could be got to search the locality alone, so a searching party was made up, but they found no trace of the missing woman.” Could anything be more ridiculous, or a greater number of lies crowded in the same space? The cemetery is a short walk from this village near the outlet of Lake Otsego and is not situated in deep woods. The wolves and panthers disappeared a century ago and no searching party has been out.

May 21, 1891

110 YEARS AGO

In Our Town—William H. Michaels, Jr. has received the gratifying news that he successfully passed the New York State bar examinations which he took in April, whereby he is made a full-fledged attorney-at-law. Douglas L. Root defeated Robert W. Cobbett in the finals of the billiard tournament at the Village Club by the score of 300 to 265.

May 17, 1916

60 YEARS AGO

Mr. and Mrs. Percy B. Rosenthal of Bowerstown heard strange noises in their attic and thought perhaps a rat or squirrel had gotten into their home. Mr. Rosenthal investigated and was surprised to find a mother raccoon and four babies. They called Game Warden Arthur Andrews who rescued the four babies. However, the mother escaped by going over the roof. Mr. Andrews will feed the baby raccoons until they are able to be turned out on their own.

May 18, 1966

35 YEARS AGO

Pamela Washburn, a Cooperstown village trustee, was honored at the Cooperstown area League of Women Voters luncheon at the Pepper Mill restaurant as the recipient of the League’s first annual Community Service Award. Washburn delighted the 55 members and guests present with a review of her political career which began when she took to heart John F. Kennedy’s call to decide what we could do to serve our country.

May 22, 1991

20 YEARS AGO

The Cooperstown Senior Bridge Group met Tuesday at the Clark Sports Center with five tables. There were no slams bid and made. The high scorer was Marcia Dunn with 5,300. Second was Marie Hinds with 5,150 and third was Marge Ludecker with 5,110. Hana Rauscher won the special prize. The spring bridge buffet luncheon will be held at the Otesaga Resort Hotel on Tuesday, June 16, for six rounds of bridge with a break for lunch.

May 19, 2006