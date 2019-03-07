Chamber Honors Longtime Members

The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce held a recognition ceremony for members celebrating 10 and 20 year memberships this evening at the annual Business After Hours event in the Foothills Atrium. Above, the honorees pose for a group photo. Front row: Pat Knuth, ARC Otsego, Lizbeth Parent, Corning, Alicia Fish, Catskill Area Hospice, Mary Ann Bollinger, Community Bank, and Stacie Haynes, Susquehanna SPCA. Back row: Chris Hobert, Springbrook, Paul Landers, Pathfinder Village, Jim Kevlin, The Freeman’s Journal & Hometown Oneonta, Alan Sessions, CDO Workforce, Nick Savin, ONC BOCES, Pete Armao, Country Club Auto, Dave Ohman, Delaware Engineering, Chris Kuhn, Oneonta Job Corps Academy and Johnna Peachin, Peachin and Associates. At right, Otsego County Chamber President Barbara Ann Heegan, presents Chris Kuhn, director of OJCA, with his certificate celebrating their 10 years with the Chamber. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)