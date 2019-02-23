Cheers To Furry Friends!

By: Libby Cudmore  02/23/2019  9:50 pm
Madeline Walker, a volunteer for the Save the Tails Ciders & Ales fundraiser for Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans, pours a cup of Ommegang’s 3 Philosophers brew for Steve Hickey while her friend Jonathan Stein watches. The event, held at My Father’s Place in Oneonta drew a large crowd, with local breweries and cideries offering ales and ciders with exotic flavors, such as a bourbon-infused brew by Ommegang in it and a coconut-and-rose hard cider by Awestruck. The fundraiser hopes to help raise money for a new shelter to help the Superheroes continue their mission to offer low-cost spay and neuter programs, rescue feral cats and provide pet owners with supplies.  (Jennifer Hill/AllOTSEGO.com)

