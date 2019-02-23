Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Cheers To Furry Friends! Cheers To Furry Friends! 02/23/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Cheers To Furry Friends! Madeline Walker, a volunteer for the Save the Tails Ciders & Ales fundraiser for Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans, pours a cup of Ommegang’s 3 Philosophers brew for Steve Hickey while her friend Jonathan Stein watches. The event, held at My Father’s Place in Oneonta drew a large crowd, with local breweries and cideries offering ales and ciders with exotic flavors, such as a bourbon-infused brew by Ommegang in it and a coconut-and-rose hard cider by Awestruck. The fundraiser hopes to help raise money for a new shelter to help the Superheroes continue their mission to offer low-cost spay and neuter programs, rescue feral cats and provide pet owners with supplies. (Jennifer Hill/AllOTSEGO.com) FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: Farewell Colleagues, Voters, Friends New Friends: Sun And Moon CoopEats