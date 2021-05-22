Chenango Forks tops Oneonta in baseball, 6-2

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Oneonta senor pitcher Tanner Russin pitched a four-hit game for Oneonta, but Chenango Forks capitalized on three Yellowjacket errors to win a Southern Tier Athletic Conference baseball game Friday, May 21, at Joe Hughes Field in Oneonta.

Zack Young led the Blue Devils with two hits.

Forks pitcher Grady Stark got the win, giving up five hits.

Aidan Breakey had two of Oneonta’s hits, including an RBI single in the first.