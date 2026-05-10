TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, May 11

Dinner for Women Veterans

VETERANS—5-7 p.m. “Women’s Veteran Night.” Good company, dinner and more with fellow women veterans. Held second Monday of each month. Oneonta Veteran’s Outreach Center, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 203-2228 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122167717964895731&set=a.122109203768895731

DEADLINE—Last day to register for monthly Veterans Free Dinner. Open to others in the community for a fee. Held at 6 p.m. on 5/13 at the Oneonta Elk’s Lodge, 84-86 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1312 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122167717964895731&set=a.122109203768895731

EXERCISE CLASS—9 a.m. Free; all welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1261277422807596&set=a.418484840420196

POTTERY—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Throwing with More Clay.” Fees apply; registration required. Held Mondays through 7/6 except for Memorial Day. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of stuffed peppers, wax beans, tossed salad and mandarin oranges. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

CONNECTIONS—12:15 p.m. “Learning Tai Chi: Basic 6 and More.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10238171777824681&set=pcb.3067540630121535

CONNECTIONS—12:45 p.m. Bluegrass Circle Jam Session. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10238171777824681&set=pcb.3067540630121535

ADULT EDUCATION—1 p.m. “The Best Movies You Have Never Heard Of.” Presented by Todd Jones. Fees may apply; registration required. Center for Continuing Adult Learning, Oneonta. (607) 441-7370 or https://www.ccaloneonta.org/

YOUTH—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Held each Monday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

QUILTING—1-4 p.m. “Drop-in Quilting Class: Log Cabin Quilt Block.” Series held the 2nd and 4th Monday of each month. Fees apply. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

TECH HELP—2-4 p.m. Held Mondays and Wednesdays. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=945852108075505&set=a.182156554445068

RABIES CLINIC—6-8 p.m. Otsego County Rabies Vaccination Clinic. For pet dogs, cats and ferrets. Free. Previous vaccination certificate required for the three-year booster. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 547-4230 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/d-m/health_department/rabies_prevention.php

LIBRARY—6:30 p.m. Board Meeting. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8208 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1385290636965861&set=a.544469607714639

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play)” by Sarah Ruhl. Also showing at 7:30 p.m. on 5/14, 5/15 and 5/16. The Carriage House, 76 Main Street, Stamford. https://www.facebook.com/thepartytheater

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