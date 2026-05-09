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TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, May 10

Matinee showing
‘Rock of Ages’

THEATER—3 p.m. “Rock of Ages.” Presented by Orpheus Theatre’s Starstruck Players. Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or https://www.orpheustheatre.org/

TULIP FESTIVAL—11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 78th Annual Albany Tulip Festival. Also includes live music, artisan vendors, food and more. Washington Park, Albany. https://www.albanyny.gov/2306/Tulip-Festival

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: A Morning of Practice and Study.” Meditation, study and discussion. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

LIVE MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Sunday Sessions with Beatriz de la Torre.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1871131816925058

BIRDING—6-8 a.m. Onderdunk Road Bird Walk. Led by longtime birder Bob Donnelly. Look for snipe, rails and bitterns in Sharon Springs. Meet at Bob’s Country Store, 102 State Highway 165, Roseboom. (607) 397-3815 or https://doas.us/

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play)” by Sarah Ruhl. Also showing at 7:30 p.m. on 5/11, 5/14, 5/15 and 5/16. The Carriage House, 76 Main Street, Stamford. https://www.facebook.com/thepartytheater

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

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