Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Christmas Is Gone, But Fun Still On At Ommegang Christmas Is Gone, But Fun Still On At Ommegang 01/05/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Christmas Is Gone, But Fun Still On At Ommegang Ommegang employee Tim Smith, Cooperstown, heaves some holiday boughs from Liz Callahan onto the bonfire at the annual Snack Crackle Hops! event at Ommegang brewery this afternoon. Area residents were invited to come dispose of their Christmas trees and enjoy a glass of beer on the house. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) FacebookTwitterLinkedin Related