Christmas Is Gone, But Fun Still On At Ommegang

Fun Still On At Ommegang

Ommegang employee Tim Smith, Cooperstown, heaves some holiday boughs from Liz Callahan onto the bonfire at the annual Snack Crackle Hops! event at Ommegang brewery this afternoon. Area residents were invited to come dispose of their Christmas trees and enjoy a glass of beer on the house. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

