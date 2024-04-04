Circling Back

Partnerships, Positions and Fundraising Moving Forward

From time to time, we check in to see how various projects and stories are progressing. This week, we “circle back” to YMCA Specialty Fitness and the Otsego County clerk, and provide an update on fundraising efforts on behalf of Enoch Bright Ampong.

Fitness Center Getting Into Shape

Oneonta YMCA Specialty Fitness @ FoxCare is excited to announce that, as of March 2024, membership has doubled from our startup date last June. We are very pleased to be nearing our initial membership goal of 1,000 members. In this short time, YSF has been able to add personal trainers, fitness instructors and classes, and expand pool hours. This all-in-one fitness center offers everything folks need in one location, including cardio, weight training, personal training, group exercise, lap swimming and a therapy pool. The Oneonta Family YMCA and Bassett Healthcare Network have partnered together with a common goal of improving the wellness of our community, and things are moving forward as anticipated.

Submitted by Frank Russo, executive director, YMCA Specialty Fitness.

Clerk’s Office Moving Right Along

The past few months as Otsego County clerk have been busy and are going extremely well. I have been working diligently to put into place the positive changes we spoke of during the campaign.

The DMV satellite services program is progressing very nicely and the shared space in Oneonta is going through modifications to meet required guidelines. The mobile equipment is currently on order with New York State. Beginning April 1, the clerk’s office will be accepting debit/credit cards for the convenience of our customers. There have been several interoffice modifications made that have improved customer service and satisfaction and our office website is in the process of being updated with new information that will better assist customers with their transactions. The two vacancies in the clerk’s office have been filled with qualified candidates and training is underway.

The transition into my new role has been seamless. I truly couldn’t be happier with the progress.

Submitted by Jennifer Basile, Otsego County clerk.

Fundraising Ongoing for Enoch

To date, just over $14,500.00 has been raised via the “Help bring Enoch to study museums in Cooperstown” GoFundMe page, from 76 donors.

Throughout its history, “The Freeman’s Journal” has encouraged, promoted and championed myriad community philanthropic initiatives,

from the development of the “Great Western Turnpike”—now U.S. Route 20—in the early 19th century to the support of families in need throughout Otsego County.

At present, we strive to assist Enoch Bright Ampong, a 28-year-old museum docent born and raised in the Central Region of Ghana, who dreams of being able to come to Otsego County to study at SUNY Oneonta’s Cooperstown Graduate Program.

A graduate degree from the program that is one of the most prestigious museum studies programs in the United States would allow Enoch to return to Ghana and his ongoing work at the UNESCO World Heritage Site Elmina Castle, the oldest European building south of the Sahara and one of the primary depots where West and Central African captives were imprisoned and tortured before transshipment to the New World.

Parishioners at St. Mary’s Episcopal in Springfield and at Cooperstown Baptist Church have generously pledged initial funds to support Enoch’s CGP education, but further financial resources are still needed. In addition to direct contributions to St. Mary’s or Cooperstown Baptist, a GoFundMe page has been developed to enable further tax-deductible donations from the community at large at this link https://www.gofundme.com/f/enoch-ampong-study-in-cooperstown.

We urge you to join “The Freeman’s Journal” and “Hometown Oneonta” and many other individual contributors to support Enoch’s educational fund to whatever extent possible. Enoch’s enrollment at CGP will not only support his own professional goals, but will enrich the entire student body as Enoch shares his expertise and experience with peers in a collaborative learning environment.

An accomplished yet humble museum interpreter, Enoch has repeatedly expressed his gratitude to CGP and to anyone able to help him achieve his goal. We express our gratitude to any of you who are able to support this unique initiative.