DMV Satellite Office Opening Next Month

ONEONTA—Otsego County Clerk Jennifer Basile has announced that the county’s long-awaited Department of Motor Vehicles satellite location will be open for business as of Tuesday, November 12 at 9:30 a.m.

“This project has involved countless steps and processes, starting long ago. The last major hurdle was completed in February 2024, when we ordered the mobile equipment from New York State,” Basile said in a media release.

“As I mentioned previously, we expected a six-to-12-month wait for the equipment, but we’re delighted to say that we’ve received everything in record time,” Basile added.

According to Basile, county officials had originally planned to operate on the first floor at 242 Main Street, “but an unexpected opportunity arose when another department offered us the old DMV space in the lower level.”

Preparing the space was a significant undertaking, Basile said, extending her thanks to the Building Services and IT departments for their hard work and support under a very tight timeline, her staff for their dedication and for putting the final touches on the space, and to the Public Safety and Legal Affairs Committee and the Board of Representatives for their help in moving the project forward.

“County government is all about providing the services that our constituents need, and bringing back the DMV to Oneonta is one example of how we are trying to be responsive to our constituents,” said Otsego County Board of Representatives Chair Edwin Frazier Jr.

Otsego County’s DMV satellite location will operate Tuesday through Thursday, serving walk-ins from 9-11 a.m. and appointments from noon to 3:30 p.m.

“Please note that this is not a full-scale office,” Basile pointed out. “For detailed information on specific services and transactions, visit https://www.otsegocountyny.gov/departments/a-c/county_clerk/new_york_state_dmv_website.php.”

In addition to DMV services, the county will also be offering a number of County Clerk services at the 242 Main Street location on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., including certified copies and the issuance of Clerk’s Certificates, pending computer availability, as well as notary services.

“We are excited to restore essential services to Otsego County and introduce new offerings for our community,” Basile said. “We look forward to welcoming you on November 12.”