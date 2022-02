In anticipation of the long duration winter storm, the City will be lifting parking restrictions and opening the municipal lots (Dietz St, Wall St, Westcott Lot, Damaschke Field) and the parking garage for off-street parking as of 6:00pm tonight (2/2/2022). Vehicles left on city-streets after 2 1/2″ of snow are subject to ticketing and/or towing at the vehicle owner’s expense.