City of Oneonta To Hold Town Hall Meeting

ONEONTA—The Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center will be the site of a City of Oneonta Town Hall next Tuesday. Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek will host the event, which begins at 6 p.m. in the Foothills Atrium.

Among the topics to be explored in this “Reinventing Oneonta” presentation on Tuesday, February 27 are: the need for more housing; making public spaces more active; ensuring safe and inviting neighborhoods; increasing entertainment opportunities; creating streets that are both pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly; and providing closer access to parking.

Members of the community are invited to participate in a presentation and discussion of strategies being developed to address the above goals, including an overview of the city’s past successes and challenges, its present status, and plans for the future, including the proposed 27 Market Street development.