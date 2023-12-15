Advertisement. Advertise with us

Stagecoach Coffee Permit Applications Withdrawn

ONEONTA—As per a letter to City of Oneonta Deputy Community Development Director and Code Enforcement Officer Stephen Yerly dated today, December 15, Stagecoach Coffee owners Matt and Chris Grady have officially withdrawn their Site Plan/Special-Use Permit Application to open a neighborhood market at 31 Walnut Street in the City of Oneonta.

“Over the past several months Matt and I have given a lot of thought and consideration to our permit application…We are proud of our business and feel as though it would serve to enhance any community. We envisioned a friendly, family-oriented, retail establishment to serve as a social meeting place for people of all ages to enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, fresh food and beverages as well as various specialty market items,” the letter reads.

The letter continues: “It is clear that many immediate neighbors have come out very vocally opposed to the specific location of this proposed project. Although we feel we are within the legal framework of the R-2 zone and were ready to work closely with the neighbors and city officials to mitigate any potential negative effects of our proposed project, we have decided to withdraw our permit applications out of respect for our neighbors as well as the many Walnut Street Historic District residents.

“We are thankful for the professionalism demonstrated by the members of The Oneonta Historic Preservation Commission as well as The Oneonta Planning Commission and the various city codes officials. We are also very grateful for 30 years of continued support from our wonderful staff and customers; and to the many people who took the time to write letters and make phone calls of encouragement for our business vision…”

