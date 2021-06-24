City of the Hills: June 24, 2021

Otsego 2000 to host tours of Oneonta’s ‘architectural gems’

Dr. Cindy Falk will lead trolley tours Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m., of Oneonta’s neighborhoods.

The tours will highlight the city’s vernacular architecture, from the earliest European settlement to the city’s exponential growth in the Victorian era, thanks to the railroad boom to the mid-century growth and resulting from the colleges’ expansions.

Registration is required. The fee is $10 per person. The trolley will pick up and drop off at Riverside Elementary School at 39 House St. in Oneonta.

Proof of COVID vaccination is required and masks will be required throughout the tour. Trolley windows will also be open for air circulation.

Go to www. tinyurl.com/Oneontatour to sign up for the tour.