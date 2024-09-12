Clarification

ONEONTA—Bruce Downie, building committee chairman for Habitat for Humanity of Otsego County, pointed out that the article on page A-3 “A Grim Reminder” [issue of September 5, 2024] incorrectly listed the owner of 18 Richards Avenue in Oneonta. While the property was formerly owned by CJMDF Enterprises, Habitat for Humanity of Otsego County recently purchased the property and hired Tweedy Construction Company of Walton to remove and properly dispose of the hazardous debris. “The lot will eventually be used to construct a single-family residence for one of our partner families. There will be an open application period from September 23 to October 14, 2024 for low income families to apply. Visit our website for an information on to apply: //habitatotsego.org/homeowner-application/”